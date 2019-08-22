Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you listen to the radio you may have heard of Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy,” which was recently dubbed the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Well, it was just a matter of time before someone decided to parody the song.
On Wednesday, reddit user FunkTurkey shared his take of Eilish’s hit with a video and rewrote the lyrics with odes to dad-hood with a version called “Dad Guy.”
The video is a celebration of dad-like behaviors, like eating out of a mixing bowl or only owning one pair of shoes.
However, the part that might make all the kids disgusted is when FunkTurkey reveals his uncut toenails.
One reddit user commented that his daughter “rolled her eyes” after seeing the video.
