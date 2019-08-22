PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stop washing your chicken. That is the warning, for everyone who has chicken on their menu, from the United States Department of Agriculture. The agency says you can get sick by washing chicken, because of cross-contamination.
The USDA’s report is the latest research that connects washing or rinsing poultry with an increased risk of becoming sick. Raw chicken often is contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria, as well as Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria.
Critics Slam Weight Watchers For New App That Lets Children Track Their Food
To stay safe, health experts suggest prepping everything else first, then the chicken.
Want to know why you shouldn’t wash chicken? Watch where the germs go in this new CDC video. #FoodSafety https://t.co/TsOrI1FpGj pic.twitter.com/qkJOptArGT
— CDC (@CDCgov) August 20, 2019
Experts also say you should wipe down anything that the chicken touched, and make sure you cook the chicken to the proper temperature.
Vaping Just Once Can Change Body’s Blood Flow, Study Finds
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention offered steps you can take to help prevent illness connected to chicken cross-contamination.
For those steps, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.