By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Health, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stop washing your chicken. That is the warning, for everyone who has chicken on their menu, from the United States Department of Agriculture. The agency says you can get sick by washing chicken, because of cross-contamination.

The USDA’s report is the latest research that connects washing or rinsing poultry with an increased risk of becoming sick. Raw chicken often is contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria, as well as Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria.

To stay safe, health experts suggest prepping everything else first, then the chicken.

Experts also say you should wipe down anything that the chicken touched, and make sure you cook the chicken to the proper temperature.

 The Center for Disease Control and Prevention offered steps you can take to help prevent illness connected to chicken cross-contamination.

For those steps, click here.

