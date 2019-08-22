  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will play at Lincoln Financial Field later this month and ticket sales have been record-breaking. The team, fresh off its World Cup win, will play Portugal Aug. 29 in a friendly game at The Linc.

More than 44,100 tickets have been sold. That breaks the record for the largest crowd for a standalone friendly game for the USWNT.

The ticket sales did not go unnoticed by one of the stars of the team, Delran, New Jersey’s Carli Lloyd.

The team sent out a tweet with a video of Lloyd. It reads: “You did this Philadelphia. We can’t wait to see you there.”

