PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will play at Lincoln Financial Field later this month and ticket sales have been record-breaking. The team, fresh off its World Cup win, will play Portugal Aug. 29 in a friendly game at The Linc.
More than 44,100 tickets have been sold. That breaks the record for the largest crowd for a standalone friendly game for the USWNT.
The ticket sales did not go unnoticed by one of the stars of the team, Delran, New Jersey’s Carli Lloyd.
HISTORY! 🎟 44,100 🎟
You did this, Philadelphia ❤️
We can't wait to see you there!
🦅🏟 » https://t.co/l77CllhMOz pic.twitter.com/qJXAvkzpuH
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 22, 2019
The team sent out a tweet with a video of Lloyd. It reads: “You did this Philadelphia. We can’t wait to see you there.”
