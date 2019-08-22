PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women who live on the same West Philadelphia street were shot and killed just hours apart on Thursday. Philadelphia police say a 36-year-old woman was shot multiple times inside a home on the 100 block of North Dewey Street, which is the same block another woman lived who was shot and killed in broad daylight earlier in the day.
The latest shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Homicide sources tell Eyewitness News they are looking into whether this shooting is connected to this morning’s fatal shooting on North Millick Street. A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed just blocks from her home in that shooting.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
