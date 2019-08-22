  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Time is running out to make sure you have the right ID to get through airport security. The TSA is reminding travelers that you won’t be able to board a plane without a Real ID or passport starting in October 2020.

Congress mandated the Real IDs back in 2005 based on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that set national security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses.

Real IDs are available now in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

New Jersey received an extension and the state plans to start issuing them later this year.

 

