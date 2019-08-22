Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands in Philadelphia took part in an annual social event called Diner en Blanc on Thursday night. The location, as always, was held secret until the last minute.
Last year, it was at City Hall and this year was Boathouse Row.
Eagles Honor 6 Philadelphia Police Officers Who Were Shot In Last Week’s Standoff During Preseason Game Vs. Ravens
The event, which is essentially a pop-up dinner party on a very large scale, requires participants to wear white.
Those taking part bring their own tables, chairs and food, setting up in a public space for an elegant evening.
You must log in to post a comment.