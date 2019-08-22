



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bandaged, bruised and cut up, a woman who was stabbed in a brutal attack that killed her sister talks. Meanwhile, police are zeroing in on the killer, who they identified Thursday morning.

“A full 13 or 14 girls came out from across the street,” stabbing victim Tayshawn Layton said. “You know when new girls come to the block and they just don’t like nobody kind of thing? It’s one of those things. They just don’t like nobody.”

Layton says the girls wanted to fight over a neighborhood dispute. The 28-year-old says she still remembers her sister’s scream from the all-out brawl Monday night near the intersection of 29th and Jefferson Streets in the city’s Brewerytown section.

“They started jumping us,” she said. “My sister was on the floor. I didn’t know she was unconscious. I didn’t know she was stabbed in her chest.”

Twenty-three-year-old Shawntae Garrison, a mother of two, died and Layton was seriously wounded with deep cuts to her arm, back and face.

“I didn’t know they had knives, so when they got her off of the girl,” she said, “the girls was slicing me and my face and started slicing my arm. I didn’t notice until I saw a bunch of blood on me.”

Police say at least one woman — 19-year-old Tianna Thomas — is wanted in connection to the deadly stabbing.

“I would strongly advise Tianna Thomas to contact an attorney and make arrangements to turn herself in,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

A business owner captured video of a large crowd gathering near the same intersection where that deadly stabbing happened.

Homicide detectives want to talk with the people seen fighting, including the 19-year-old suspect.

“An altercation ensues, at which time we believe to be Tianna Thomas, is observed standing over Ms. Garrison, repeatedly stabbing her as Ms. Garrison is lying on the ground,” Smith said.

“My sister was a clown. She was funny,” Layton said. “She was everything. I mean she was everything.”

And with Layton’s everything gone, she wants police to make the arrest as soon as possible.

“They need to go. They need to go,” she said. “Because my sister did not deserve that.”

Homicide investigators say seven other women could face charges in the attack.

Garrison’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help her two children.