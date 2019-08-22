Comments
GEORGIA (CBS) – A Georgia mother’s effort to teach her children about money is going viral. She surprised her three kids, ages 13, 10, and 6, with an at-home job fair.
She posted signs for three positions: laundry supervisor, lead housekeeper and kitchen manager.
The single mom says she wanted to teach her kids about the importance of work and money and to get them off her back about getting allowances.
She also opened an in-home credit union to teach her kids about managing money.
