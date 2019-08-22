Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder in the Elmwood section of Philadelphia earlier this month. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, along the 6200 block of Reedland Street.
Anthony Cheadle, 31, is accused of killing a 36-year-old man after he was found with injuries to his head and face.
He was rush to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, but succumbed to his injuries a day later.
Police arrested Cheadle on Tuesday on the 900 block of South Conestoga Street around 6 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.