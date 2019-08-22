



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia released road closures and parking restrictions on Thursday ahead of next weekend’s Made in America music festival. The festival returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the eighth straight year.

Travis Scott and Cardi B will headline the 2019 festival. Other performers include: Juice WRLD, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kodak Black, Bazzi, Jorja Smith, Blueface, Pink Sweat$, Jacob Banks, among others. You can check out the full lineup here.

The festival will take place on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Here’s what you’ll need to know about the festival.

Road Closures

Here is a schedule of the road closures:

Aug. 25 – At 7 a.m., two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will close, reopening at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Aug. 26 – At 7 a.m., Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will close, reopening 5 p.m. on Sept. 3

Aug. 27 – At 7 a.m., parking is prohibited on Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street (south side), and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side). Residences can begin parking on those streets as of 11:59 p.m. Sept. 3.

Aug. 28 – At 10 a.m., the inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval will close; cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted, reopening at 5 a.m. Sept. 3.

Aug. 29 – At 7 p.m., Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd and 23rd Streets will close, reopening at 5 a.m. Sept. 3.

Aug. 30 – At 10 a.m., the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval will close. 23rd Street will close between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. 22nd Street will close between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place. 21st Street will close between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street. Kelly Drive outbound lanes will close from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue. The outer lane of MLK Drive adjacent to Paine’s Park will close. All expected to reopen Sept. 3 at 5 a.m.

Aug. 31 – At 3 a.m., the full extent of the road closures around the festival site will begin and remain through the duration of the event.

Here is a complete list of road closures and no parking restrictions:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending through Eakins Oval (25th Street) and behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to Museum guests via Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street.

21st Street, between Winter and Spring Garden Streets.

22nd Street, between Race Street and Fairmount Avenue

23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Fairmount Avenue

24th Street, between Fairmount and Pennsylvania Avenues

The Spring Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden St Bridge (The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Art Museum operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian traffic)

Kelly Drive, between 23rd Street & Fairmount Avenue

Martin Luther King Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval

Pennsylvania Avenue, between Hamilton & 25th Street

2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store And 21st Street (the Eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store)

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street (I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will be open)

Parking Prohibited

Here is a list of where parking is prohibited:

Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street)

20th Street, between Vine and Callowhill Streets (east side of street)

21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street)

22nd Street, between Winter and Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street)

Park Towne Place, between 22nd and 24th Streets (both sides of street)

Race Street, between 19th and 20th Streets

The city says additional road closures and parking restrictions may be required depending on conditions.

Transportation

Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines: Trains will run on a normal weekend schedule on Saturday and Sunday and will offer overnight service Saturday. The Race-Vine and City Hall stations will provide easy access to the festival gates on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Regional Rail: SEPTA will provide late-night train service on Saturday and Sunday departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be in effect, which can be see here. If the festival runs late either day, trains will be held for approximately 20 minutes after it ends.

Trolley: Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer the best service to and from the festival. Route 15 connects the Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines at Girard Avenue.

Bus: Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43 and 48 will be detoured beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 through 5 a.m. on Sept. 2 because of festival-related street closures.

Rideshare: Uber, Lyft and taxi designated drop off and pickup locations are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street and the 1900 block of Arch Street.

PLASH transportation and Indego Bike Share are other available options.

Commercial off-street parking lots and garages are located on or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for drivers.

Items Allowed Inside Festival

Factory-sealed plastic water bottles, one per person up to 1 liter

Empty plastic water containers, one per person up to 64 ounces for re-use at water refill stations (drinking water will be available for purchase and there will be water stations for refilling bottles)

Empty hydration packs of any kind (backpacks, waist bands or other hydration items and inserts)

One small non-framed backpack or bag subject to search and re-search (all searched bags will be tagged following search)

Blankets and towels

Umbrellas (small hand-held only)

Non-professional cameras, flip-cams, camera phones

Sunscreen, sunglasses, government issued I.D., cash, debit/credit cards, and other personal items

Items Not Allowed Inside Festival

Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored and weapons will be confiscated)

Masks of any kind

Drones

Fireworks or explosives

Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

Food and non-water beverages including alcohol taken in from the outside

Pets (except trained service animals)

Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers (no solicitation allowed)

Chairs

Glass containers

Skateboards, motorized vehicles or scooters (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment for those with mobility issues)

Coolers

Professional recording devices or cameras (no detachable lenses or tripods meant for commercial use)

Fluorescent plastic lights (glow sticks)

Laser pointers

Items that would obstruct others’ view of the stages (kites, flag poles, large signs, etc.)

Officials say Made in America is considered a “No Drone Zone,” meaning drone usage at the festival will be a violation of FAA Special Rule for Model Aircraft.