PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A giant cat at a Philadelphia animal shelter is taking the internet by storm. Morris Animal Refuge tweeted a picture of the huge animal that’s up for adoption.

His name is BeeJay, or Mr. B for short.

Mr. B is 2 years old and he weighs 26 pounds.

The animal shelter describes him as a big cat with a big heart and calls him a “jumbo-sized package of fluff and love.”

If you’re interested in adopting the cat, click here.

