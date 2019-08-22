PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city continues to heal after six Philadelphia police officers were shot during an hourslong standoff and shootout in Nicetown-Tioga last week. On Thursday night, the Eagles honored the injured officers with a special moment during a stoppage in play.
We're proud to honor the @PhillyPolice officers who protected those in harm's way during the incident in North Philadelphia last week. pic.twitter.com/slD84KbsN5
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2019
All 6 wounded officers presented with footballs at the Eagles game! @PPD16Dist @PPDDerrickWood @PhillyPolice pic.twitter.com/16s1PBkpJO
— Christine McShea (@PPDChrisMcShea) August 23, 2019
#GreaseThePoles https://t.co/Av32eNuoX7
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) August 23, 2019
All six injured officers took the field to a standing ovation during the first quarter of the Eagles-Ravens game. The Birds presented each of the officers with a football.
Before the game, the officers watched warmups from the sidelines.
#FlyEaglesFly Great gesture @Eagles ! https://t.co/CWjQG7CRiS
— Derrick Wood (@PPDDerrickWood) August 22, 2019
The Eagles hosted the Ravens in Week 3 preseason action.
