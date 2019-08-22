  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Police Shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city continues to heal after six Philadelphia police officers were shot during an hourslong standoff and shootout in Nicetown-Tioga last week. On Thursday night, the Eagles honored the injured officers with a special moment during a stoppage in play.

All six injured officers took the field to a standing ovation during the first quarter of the Eagles-Ravens game. The Birds presented each of the officers with a football.

Before the game, the officers watched warmups from the sidelines.

The Eagles hosted the Ravens in Week 3 preseason action.

