



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ravens’ kicking coach did not have to travel far for Thursday night’s game at The Linc. Former Evesham Township Mayor Randy Brown is one of our region’s most colorful politicians.

When it comes to kicking a football, few people have more passion or knowledge than Brown, a Ravens assistant coach.

“A lot of guys are physically talented to be a kicker in the NFL but they’re not mentally talented to be a kicker in the NFL,” Brown said.

With five Pro-Bowl kickers to his coaching credit in Baltimore, Brown’s track record speaks for itself.

His 30-year coaching career has included several South Jersey high schools, the Eagles, the Bears and 11 years with the Ravens.

But until recently, the Cherokee High School graduate only had one foot on the field. For 12 years, he was the mayor of Evesham Township while commuting from Marlton to Maryland as a part-time coach.

After deciding not to seek re-election last year, he’s been promoted to full-time with a larger role coaching special teams for the Ravens.

“The hardest transition for me is I was was mayor for 12 years, 365 days out of the year. You’re not a football coach 365 days out of the year because there’s time off,” Brown said.

Before the NFL season, Brown was spending more time with his family — wife Trisha, daughters Ryan and MacKenzie and his son, Tyler, who is an assistant football coach at the University of Michigan.

“I know he’s less stressed. I know we have less phone calls, less emails. There is not as much interruption when we’re having family time which has been nice,” Trisha said.

And this week, with the Eagles hosting the Ravens for joint practices, Brown has had a much shorter commute.

He even got to share pointers with his daughter’s hero, Carli Lloyd, while she drilled a 55-yard field goal at practice this week.