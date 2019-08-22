Comments
UPDATE: Police say the missing girl and her mother have been found safe.
UPDATE: Police say the missing girl and her mother have been found safe.
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (CBS) –Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl in central Pennsylvania. Police in Cumberland County believe 7-year-old Kayla Delarosario was abducted by her father in Shippensburg.
Police are looking for Kelvin Monica-Reyes. He’s believed to be driving a white Toyota Corolla with a license plate “KRR6053.”
The little girl’s mother, Darlene Rijo-Aquino is also missing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.