PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Researchers think emojis might be the answer to a better dating life. A study published in the PLOS One journal suggests people who flirt using the little icons get more dates.
Scientists asked more than 5,300 single Americans whether they used emojis. Thirty-eight percent said they never do and 28% said they used them regularly.
The researchers found those who used emojis more frequently actually went on more dates over the last year.
The scientists say those emoji users also engaged in sexual activity more often.
