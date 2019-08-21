Comments
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A typo created a nearly $900,000 deficit for a Bucks County school district, but it’s saving property owners money. The Pennsbury School District in Falls Township incorrectly set the mileage rate and did not correct it before tax bills were sent out.
The error is reportedly saving property owners $32 this year.
The district says most of the deficit has been made up because of higher-than-assessed property values and a higher than normal tax collection rate.
