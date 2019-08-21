BREAKING:Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Says He Wasn’t Forced Out, ‘Leaving On My Own Volition’
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news


WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey is turning 105 years old on Wednesday. Kathryn Jacobs Jones was born on Aug. 21, 1914 in Swedesboro.

She will celebrate her birthday with family and friends at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Woodbury this afternoon.

Jones graduated from Woodbury High School and received her registered nurse license from West Jersey Nursing School.

She worked at Underwood Memorial Hospital, now known as Inspira Hospital of Woodbury, until 1977 when she retired.

She was married to Smith H. Jones for 52 years, has three children, five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Credit: Feldscher Horwitz Public Relations

Eyewitness News is wishing Kathryn a Happy Birthday!

