Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A “man’s best friend” is going viral this week all because of a heartwarming photo of a night at the theater. The audience of this Canadian performance of “Billy Elliot: The Musical” was made up entirely of service dogs.
The show is actually part of their training.
They sit calmly in a theater with human handlers to prepare them for what their new owners may need them to do.
The dogs don’t have to actually pay attention to the stage to pass this portion of training, but some of them seemed to enjoy the show anyway.
You must log in to post a comment.