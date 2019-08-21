



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross left the department one final time on Wednesday after stepping down abruptly. His resignation sent shockwaves to the communities he partnered with.

“Well we worked together when I was in the DA’s office,” said George Mosee Jr., the executive director of Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network.

Mosee worked alongside Ross for decades as a prosecutor in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He says they started their careers around the same time in the late 1980s.

WATCH: Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Says He Wasn’t Forced Out, ‘Leaving On My Own Volition’

The nonprofit recently partnered with Ross to host anti-violence neighborhood walks.

“He’s a brilliant young man who cares deeply about this city and he developed an expertise that’s invaluable,” Mosee said of Ross.

The 30-year veteran was accused of improperly addressing gender and race discrimination complaints within the department.

A federal civil lawsuit filed by two Philadelphia police officers named Ross as a defendant, stating that he was told about the sexual harassment allegations but did nothing to stop the behavior.

Eyewitness News caught up with Adriana Rivera, with the Philadelphia chapter of the National Conference for Puerto Rican Women, to get her thoughts on the lawsuit.

“For something like this to happen and for women to have to go through so much just to get their voice heard, it’s unacceptable,” Rivera said.

Mayor Kenney: Richard Ross ‘Made The Right Decision For Himself And For The City’ To Resign As Philadelphia Police Commissioner

Radio host and co-founder of Rally For Justice Coalition, Solomon Jones, wants the new permanent police commissioner to be a black woman.

“We’d love to see these five or six black women who are in the command structure, seriously considered as police commissioner. And we believe if they get that kind of consideration, one of them will get the job,” Jones said.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.