Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Car In Grays Ferry, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia. Police say a person was hit by a car along south 34th Street near Wharton Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver who hit the pedestrian remained on scene.

No word yet if charges will be filed.

