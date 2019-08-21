Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Car In Grays Ferry, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia. Police say a person was hit by a car along south 34th Street near Wharton Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver who hit the pedestrian remained on scene.
No word yet if charges will be filed.
