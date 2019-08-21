DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Downingtown priest was arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $100,000 from his own church. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Father Joseph McLoone stole $98,405.50 from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown over a six-year period.
Prosecutors say he spent the money on a beach house in Ocean City, travel and men he was having sexual relationships with.
McLoone was removed from the church in early 2018 after the archdiocese learned about a secret account where McLoone allegedly diverted some of the church money. The stolen money allegedly came from church donations, fees paid to the parish for weddings and funerals by those married at the church or holding funeral services for a loved one, and other gifts made out to St. Joseph’s Parish.
“Off book accounts are in violation of standard Archdiocesan financial control practices and procedures. This bank account was frozen in February 2018 and a review of parish financial records was then undertaken by personnel from the Archdiocesan Office for Parish Services and Support,” the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in a statement. “Following those disclosures, and as a direct result of them, Monsignor McLoone was placed on administrative leave. At that time, Monsignor McLoone tendered his resignation as pastor of the parish. His resignation was accepted by the Archbishop. A parochial administrator pro-tem was assigned to care for the pastoral and administrative needs of Saint Joseph Parish and a new pastor was named in August of 2018.”
Some money from the account was recovered by authorities.
The 56-year-old has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and related offenses.
