ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police say an Atlantic City woman faked her own abduction in an effort to get ransom money. Casandra Ogelsby, 25, was arrested Tuesday.

According to police, Atlantic City officers responded to the Liberty Apartments in the 1500 block of Baltic Avenue for a report of a missing woman who was possibly abducted.

Family and friends told police they received messages from Ogelsby saying that she had been abducted and they needed to pay a ransom to have her returned.

After obtaining information that Ogelsby might still be inside the apartment complex, detectives observed her leaving the building around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She was stopped by detectives and it was determined she falsified the messages and was not abducted.

Ogelsby was charged with creating a false public alarm and contempt of court.

Robert Hawthorne, who was with Ogelsby, was also arrested after he was found to have an active warrant. He was charged with contempt of court.

Both were released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 609-347-5766.