CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The Camden County police department is putting new policies into place that address the “use of force” regulations. The new policy revolves around six core principals.
The core principals include:
1. Officers may use force only to accomplish specific law enforcement objectives.
2. Whenever feasible, officers should attempt to deescalate confrontations with the goal of resolving encounters without force.
3. Officers must use only the amount of force that is proportionated to the circumstances.
4. Deadly force is only authorized as a last resort and only in strict accordance with this directive.
5. Officers must promptly provide or request medical aid.
6. Employees have a duty to stop and report uses of force that violate any applicable law and/or this directive.
This new policy was drafted with help of the policing project at New York University’s school of law.
