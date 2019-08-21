Comments
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — An alert for people living in Camden County. The Mosquito Control Commission will conduct mosquito spraying in several communities on Thursday.
The spraying will occur between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
The mosquito spray is not harmful to people or pets, but you should avoid direct contract if you have respiratory concerns or are sensitive to irritants.
Here is the list of where the spraying will take place.
Audubon Park:
- Raven Place
- Wren Rd
- Rd C
- Kennedy Dr
- A Rd
- Pelican Dr
- Peacock Rd
- Farm Lane
- Oriole St
- Nightingale Rd
- Lark Lane
- Mockingbird Lane
- Jackdaw Dr
- Kingfisher Pl
- Ibis Dr
- Hummingbird Rd
- Goldfinch Rd
- Flamingo Pl
- Eagle Rd
- Dove Terr
- Cardinal Ct
- Bobolink Rd
- Albatross Rd
Gloucester City:
- Division St
- Cherry St
- Jersey Ave
- 8th St
- 7th St
- 6th St
- Paul St
- Chambers Ave
- Middlesex St
- N Brown St
- Hudson St
- E Railroad St
- S Burlington St
- N Sussex St
- Hudson St
- Bergen St
- Monmouth St
- Somerset St
- Station Ave
- Park Ave
- Market St
- Klemm Ave
- Miller Ave
- Weston Ave
- Palm Ave
- Gaskill Ave
- Lambert Ave
- Edward Dr
- Goldy Dr
- Clover Ave
- Park Cir
- Northmont Ave
Brooklawn:
- New Broadway
- Pershing Rd
- Chestnut St
- New Jersey Rd
- Pennsylvania Rd
- Paris Ave
- Marne Rd
- Timber Blvd
- Town Center
Stratford:
- W Atlantic Ave
- W Union Ave
- Swarthmore Ave
- Rutgers Pl
- W Harvard Ave
- Pennsylvania Ave
Clementon:
- Erial Rd
- Davis Ave
- W Evanson Ave
- Cherry Lane
- Spruce Lane
- Walnut Lane
- Chestnut Lane
- Tomlinson Ave
- Silver Lake Dr
- California Ave
- Gibbsboro Rd
- Ohio Ave
- Pennsylvania Ave
Waterford:
- Jackson Rd
- Anthony Rd
- Linden Rd
- Lincoln Ave
- Ashland Ave
- Lexington Dr
- Plymouth Dr
- Willow Way
- Fernwood Ave
- Lorkim Lane
Berlin:
- W Katherine Ave
- Mt Vernon Ave
- Grove Ave
- Washington Ave
- Franklin Ave
- Potter Ave
- Blaine Ave
- Harrison Ave
- Morton Ave
- Cleveland Ave
- Thurman Ave
Cherry Hill:
- Covered Bridge Rd
- Shelly Lane
- St John’s Dr
- Burning Tree Rd
- Black Baron Dr
- Tarrington Rd
Gloucester Township:
- Tarlton Dr
- W Gate Dr
- E Gate Dr
- Cooper Skill Dr
- York Ct
- Dittess Lane
- Prospect Ave
- Cart Lane
- Parsons St
- Prospect Ct
- Jerry’s Ct
- Damon Dr
- Ashland Ave
- Yorkshire Rd
- Edinshire Rd
- Brookshire Rd
- Hampshire Rd
- Jarvis Rd
- Wiltshire Rd
- Berkshire Rd
- Vance Ave
- Cliff Ct
- Whalen Ave
- Sinatra Dr
- Brookstone Dr
- Marble Ct
- Mullen Dr
- Blue Stone Circle
- Slate Ct
- Drexel Ave
- Hillcrest Ave
- Frankford Ave
- Dearborne Ave
- Fairmount Ave
- Davistown Rd
- Lehigh Ave
- Mathews St
- Estelle St
- Hortman St
- High St
