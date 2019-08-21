Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – First there was “The Dress,” then the “Yanny or Laurel” debate and now, people are questioning whether a photo is a bird or bunny.
A biological psychiatry researcher posted a short clip on Twitter showing an animal being rubbed on the head.
“Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose,” the tweet said.
After countless responses, the researcher ultimately revealed this was all part of a social experiment to see if his suggestion in the caption would guide the responses.
He also shared that the animal was actually a bird.
