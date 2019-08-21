BREAKING:Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Says He Wasn’t Forced Out, ‘Leaving On My Own Volition’
By CBS3 Staff
By CBS3 Staff


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – First there was “The Dress,” then the “Yanny or Laurel” debate and now, people are questioning whether a photo is a bird or bunny.

A biological psychiatry researcher posted a short clip on Twitter showing an animal being rubbed on the head.

“Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose,” the tweet said.

credit: CBS3

After countless responses, the researcher ultimately revealed this was all part of a social experiment to see if his suggestion in the caption would guide the responses.

He also shared that the animal was actually a bird.

