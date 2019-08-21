



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Taking photos in sunflower field has become a social media craze and a Bucks County farm has a two-acre field calling your name. The Hellerick’s Family Farm Sunflower Festival begins on Wednesday and is the perfect place to take your next Instagram-worthy photo.

The two-acre sunflower field is available for you to explore from Aug. 21 to Sept. 2.

Admission cost $12.99 per person and includes three hours of access to the sunflower field and Adventure Farm activities area, access to the Sunflower Festival tent, one sunflower stem to take home and hourly educational sessions about sunflowers.

Guests can purchase additional sunflowers at $2 per stem.

The Adventure Farm area has more than 40 activities filled with family fun.

Reservations are required because of high demand.

Three time slots will be available each day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can also book professional photoshoot sessions through KPesce Photography, LLC. The 15-minute session time slots are limited and are available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on select dates. It’s $100 per session. Customers will receive digital copies of all edited files through Dropbox.

To purchase tickets to the Hellerick’s Family Farm Sunflower Festival, click here.