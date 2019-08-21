Comments
FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – A young person is dead after drowning at the Folcroft Swim Club, hours after it closed. Police say the young man was with three others, likely “pool hopping” before the tragic accident.
They say it was one of the other juveniles that called 9-1-1 around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
“We believe there were like four other juveniles here, a total of four,” Folcroft Police Department Chief William Bair said. “I think they were just pool hopping and it was a tragic accident.”
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in the deep end of the pool, unresponsive.
“When they arrived, all the lights were out,” Bair said. “They went and got inside into the pool because the gates were locked. They finally got in and when they went and looked around in the pool, they found someone in the deep end.”
Police have not yet identified the victim.
