HEISLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A Coast Guard search crew recovered the body of a missing kayaker on Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard says the kayaker was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday near the East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, New Jersey.
The man’s body was found in the vicinity of Thompson Beach, Coast Guard says.
A yellow kayak matching the description of the missing man’s kayak was found early Tuesday by police.
“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends impacted by this loss,” said Capt. Scott Anderson, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay commander. “We would also like to thank our state and county partner agencies and first responders for their extraordinary efforts during this search.”
Rehoboth Beach Lifeguards Criticized For Throwing Dying Shark Into Trash Can
Rescue crews searched more than 580 square miles before finding the man’s body. The victim has not yet been identified.
You must log in to post a comment.