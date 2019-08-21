Bensalem Man Tried To Meet Up For Sex With 12-Year-Old Girl He Met On KIK App, Police Say

BREAKING:Richard Ross ‘Made The Right Decision For Himself’ To Resign As Philly Police Commissioner, Mayor Says
By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem police have arrested a man accused of trying to meet a young girl for sex. Detectives say 28-year-old Keval Patel thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl on the social media app KIK.

It turns out he was really speaking with undercover officers.

They say Patel also chatted with other young girls on the app. Detectives say he asked them for nude photographs and instructed them to perform sexual acts.

Patel was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of sexual material to minors and corruption of minors.

He’s out of jail after posting bail.

If you have any information about Patel or other child predators, please contact the Bensalem Township Police Department at 215-633-3719.

