PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters converged outside City Hall of Wednesday to demand more funding for an animal shelter. The protesters say the conditions at the ACCT Philly shelter are poor and that animals there are suffering as a result.
ACCT is contracted by the City of Philadelphia and is required to accept any animal — whether they are a stray or owner surrender.
“Not enough funding in the shelter creates overcrowding, creates medical conditions, it creates PTSD for the dogs, it creates PTSD for the staff,” protester Casey Buckley said.
“The funding levels of that act have been consistent over the last year. We actually added about $100,000 this last year. The conditions of ACCT this year compared to the ACCT last year are horrendous. So the funding levels haven’t changed, something has and it has to be corrected,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.
The shelter building on Hunting Park Avenue sees nearly 20,000 animals annually.
