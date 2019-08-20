BREAKING:Philly Police Commissioner Richard Ross Resigns Following Allegations Of Sex Harassment Within Department, Mayor Says
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new concerns about the safety of vaping. Researchers have found a single e-cigarette can be harmful to the body’s blood vessels even when the vapor is entirely nicotine-free

A study at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania found vaping just once can change the way blood flows in a major artery that supplies blood to your legs.

The change happened in healthy people who have never vaped or smoked before and reversed back to normal within a few minutes.

Now the researchers are trying to figure out the impact on people who repeatedly vape.

