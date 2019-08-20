



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s own Tina Fey came back home– and told us all about her Philly favorites. The movie and TV star was in town to promote her Broadway show “Mean Girls.”

Upper Darby’s own Tina Fey returned home to promote the record breaking new musical, based on the hit film and Fey’s book, which will be coming to the Kimmel Center in November.

“It was based on a book called ‘Queen Bees and Wannabes,’ which was about taking this issue very seriously but I thought it was so funny, because I do think of the ways young girls mess with each other. It’s kind of ingenious, it’s insidious,” she said.

“Mean Girls” opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews and sold out houses.

Fey describes the smart, flashy humor that sets this show a part and makes it relatable to everyone.

“I feel like it’s sort of a topical and with me I wanted to make it funny, so that people could recognize the behavior in themselves,” she said. “I want to film the number of grown men, dads, husbands and boyfriends that come out and say ‘I really like it,’ and I’m like ‘yeah dude I’m from Saturday Night Live.'”

The SNL alum, never forgets her roots, telling us all about her favorite Philly foods.

“I always go to Pica’s in Upper Darby — that’s the main one cause the rest of it is like my mom making spinach pie. A Wawa hoagie, I mean that’s not to be laughed at, that’s a serious hoagie,” Fey said.

While Fey takes in her favorite hoagie and pizza while she’s home, she hopes those who love the “Mean Girls” movie and loves musical theater find their way to the theater to see the high-energy, hilarious show in Philadelphia.

“It is a fantastically fun evening. It’s funny, the music is awesome, it’s dynamic and it’s uplifting, it’s a great night out,” Fey added.

The record-breaking new musical “Mean Girls” will be coming to the Kimmel Center from Nov.19 until Dec. 1.