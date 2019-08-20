BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Resigns Following Allegations Of Sex Harassment ‘Among Rank And File,’ Mayor Says
By CBS3 Staff
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who assaulted a homeless man with a machete in a wooded area in Lower Merion Township. Police say the assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area between the Cynwyd Heritage Trail and the Schuylkill River in the Bala Cynwyd section of town.

According to police, the victim told responding officers that he was involved in an altercation with the man and received several lacerations with a machete that the suspect was carrying.

The victim was transported to Lankenau Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation revealed the suspect to be Romeo Gagliardi, who is also currently homeless and lives along the river. An arrest warrant has been obtained for the suspect and Gagliardi has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other related charges.

Police describe Galiardi as a white man, approximately 5-foot-10 and 125 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark shorts and was carrying a backpack with a machete.

