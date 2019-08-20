PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in robberies on two consecutive days at a Boost Mobile store in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Both times, police say, the man brandished a gun while handing employees a note.
The first incident happened at the Boost Mobile on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue on Aug. 14 around 5:15 p.m. Police say the suspect handed an employee a note demanding money from the cash register while showing her a handgun.
He fled the store with an unknown amount of money and was last seen walking north on Kensington Avenue.
The second incident happened the following day, Aug. 15, around 3:50 p.m. The suspect again handed an employee a note demanding money from the cash register.
This time, when he showed a handgun, the employee called for a manager.
At that time, the suspect fled the scene without taking any money.
If you have any information about this suspect, contact police at 215-686-3234.
You must log in to post a comment.