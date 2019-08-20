WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs Until 8 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in robberies on two consecutive days at a Boost Mobile store in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Both times, police say, the man brandished a gun while handing employees a note.

The first incident happened at the Boost Mobile on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue on Aug. 14 around 5:15 p.m. Police say the suspect handed an employee a note demanding money from the cash register while showing her a handgun.

He fled the store with an unknown amount of money and was last seen walking north on Kensington Avenue.

The second incident happened the following day, Aug. 15, around 3:50 p.m. The suspect again handed an employee a note demanding money from the cash register.

This time, when he showed a handgun, the employee called for a manager.

At that time, the suspect fled the scene without taking any money.

If you have any information about this suspect, contact police at 215-686-3234.

