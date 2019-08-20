Philadelphia Police Search For 3 Suspects In Metro PCS Store Robbery

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Metro PCS store in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section. It happened last Thursday around 3:45 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 29th Street.
Police say the suspects acted like they had weapons and demanded money.
They then ran away with about $900 from the store.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
