Philadelphia Police Search For 3 Suspects In Metro PCS Store Robbery

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Metro PCS store in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section. It happened last Thursday around 3:45 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 29th Street.

Police say the suspects acted like they had weapons and demanded money.

They then ran away with about $900 from the store.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

