By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers


BRADLEY BEACH,  N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Transit Police successfully reunited a homeless man with his family who he hadn’t seen in decades. Cameras captured the moment last week when two daughters saw their dad for the first time in more than 20 years.

Jose Lopez lost touched with his family after separating from his wife and suffering several strokes.

He took his social security money and traveled from Florida to New Jersey, hoping to make it to Bradley Beach to find his kids.

A New Jersey Transit police officer first spotted a bewildered Lopez as the Secaucus Junction Station and offered to help him on his mission.

“Thinking I’m in heaven. I got my two best girls, I got a good friend,” Lopez said after the reunion.

The officer who first reached out to Lopez went above and beyond, helping him clean up before he met his grandchildren for the first time. He even filmed the reunion.

