Man Critically Injured After Shot Multiple Times While Sitting On Porch In Frankford, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are on the hunt for two gunmen after a man is shot while sitting on his front porch in Frankford. It happened just after midnight Tuesday on the 1800 block of Fillmore Street.
Investigators say two shooters on bikes opened fire, hitting the 31-year-old victim in the neck and leg.
He is in critical condition.
Police believe the victim was targeted.
