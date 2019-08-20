WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 10 A.M. Until 8 P.M. Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are on the hunt for two gunmen after a man is shot while sitting on his front porch in Frankford. It happened just after midnight Tuesday on the 1800 block of Fillmore Street.

Investigators say two shooters on bikes opened fire, hitting the 31-year-old victim in the neck and leg.

Man Critically Injured After Shot Multiple Times While Sitting On Porch In Frankford, Police Say

He is in critical condition.

Police believe the victim was targeted.

Comments