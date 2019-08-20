Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Injuries were reported after flames broke out at an apartment complex in Bucks County, Tuesday morning. It happened at the Croftwood Apartments on East Street Road in Feasterville, around 7:30 a.m.
Authorities say the fire broke out on the second and third floors.
The fire was brought under control shortly after 8 a.m.
There is no word yet on how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.