By CBS3 Staff
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Injuries were reported after flames broke out at an apartment complex in Bucks County, Tuesday morning. It happened at the Croftwood Apartments on East Street Road in Feasterville, around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say the fire broke out on the second and third floors.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 8 a.m.

There is no word yet on how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

