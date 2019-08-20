



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Atlantic City Airshow is New Jersey’s largest event, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators. On Tuesday, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds practiced maneuvers for Wednesday’s 17th annual Atlantic City Airshow.

Get ready #JerseyShore here come the @AFThunderbirds for practice day before the #ACAirShow on Weds pic.twitter.com/nqFyxgzTbj — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) August 20, 2019

“I like practice day the best because there’s not traffic, actually I’ve been coming down here for about 15 years,” Eddie Simpson said.

Organizers estimate about 400,000 visitors come to watch the airshow each year in Atlantic City. But many more watch from neighboring towns and their homes.

“We used to sit inside our house and look out the windows so as kids we were always jumping from window to window so it brings a lot of excitement,” Jalissa McClinton said.

This year the heat will greet the huge crowds and dozens of performers. With heat indexes in the 90s, the weather could be dangerous on Wednesday.

Those who are attending should bring plenty of water, sunscreen, and an umbrella if possible.

The police and fire departments, along with emergency medical services, will have personnel on hand to assist people from heat-related illnesses.

But everyone should come prepared for a long day in the sun.

“I mean the bottom line is hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. And understand that you’re at the beach and you’re spending four hours and you’ve got the best place to cool called the ocean,” Joe Kelly, president of Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, said.

In addition to staying hydrated, event organizers have a checklist of things to bring and leave at home for the airshow.

