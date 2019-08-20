WATCH LIVE:Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson, QB Carson Wentz Address Media Ahead Of Thursday's Preseason Game
By CBS3 Staff
HEISLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – The Coast Guard is searching for a man that went missing while kayaking on the Maurice River. Officials say the kayaker was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday near the East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, New Jersey.

He was reportedly wearing a camouflage-color life jacket.

A yellow kayak matching the description of the missing man’s kayak was found early Tuesday by police.

The Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police and Downe Township Rescue Squad from Cumberland County continue to search for the man.

