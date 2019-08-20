Comments
HEISLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – The Coast Guard is searching for a man that went missing while kayaking on the Maurice River. Officials say the kayaker was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday near the East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, New Jersey.
He was reportedly wearing a camouflage-color life jacket.
A yellow kayak matching the description of the missing man’s kayak was found early Tuesday by police.
The Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police and Downe Township Rescue Squad from Cumberland County continue to search for the man.
