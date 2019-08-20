



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Calling all Broadway fans! There’s still a chance to score tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia.

A new digital lottery for tickets to “Hamilton” was announced Tuesday in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Aug. 27.

Forty tickets will be sold to every performance for $10 each.

The digital lottery will open two days prior to each performance. For example, the digital lottery for tickets to the first show on Tuesday, Aug. 27 will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

You must be 18 or older, with a valid, non-expired photo identification, to enter.

How to enter:

• Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app)

• You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

• The lottery will open at 11:00 AM ET two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance.

• Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

• No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

• Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

• Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

• Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

• Lottery tickets may be picked up at the Forrest Theatre box office beginning 1 ½ hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

You can still purchase tickets to Hamilton. Click here for more details.