NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — The TSA didn’t need Samuel L. Jackson from stopping one snake to get on a plane. A snake was left behind at a TSA checkpoint at the Newark International Airport on Monday night.
Someone left this snake at a @TSA checkpoint at @EWRairport last night. TSA has a good lost and found program to reunite travelers with items they've left at checkpoints, but if that was your snake, don't bother calling to retrieve it. pic.twitter.com/qpvxRbRRZf
— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) August 20, 2019
“You don’t want to be in a 200-foot aluminum tube while you’re 30,000 feet in the air when this guy slithers out. Lucky for you, this harmless 15-inch ring-necked snake was left behind at Newark Liberty International Airport,” the TSA said in an Instagram post.
An officer put a barrier between them and the snake by placing a checkpoint bin over it before Port Authority Police took it away.
The TSA says security procedures don’t prohibit passengers from bringing snakes on a flight but passengers should contact their airline to determine their policy on traveling with pets.
