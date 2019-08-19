  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Taija Russell, Woodbury news


WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) – A woman accused of setting a house on fire in Woodbury, Gloucester County has been charged with arson and attempted homicide. Police arrested 29-year-old Taija Russell on Tuesday.

Woman Facing Arson Charges In Woodbury House Fire

Taija Russell

On Aug. 4, the fire ripped through the home on the 200 block of South Barber Avenue.

Firefighters rescued a man and a dog from the flames.

Both of them were treated and are recovering.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

Comments