WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) – A woman accused of setting a house on fire in Woodbury, Gloucester County has been charged with arson and attempted homicide. Police arrested 29-year-old Taija Russell on Tuesday.
On Aug. 4, the fire ripped through the home on the 200 block of South Barber Avenue.
Firefighters rescued a man and a dog from the flames.
Both of them were treated and are recovering.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
