By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who shot an 18-year-old man multiple times in the Kensington section of Philadelphia earlier this month. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Venango Street on Aug. 4, shortly after 9 p.m.

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

According to police, the victim was shot twice in the chest, once in his arm and once in his leg. He was then transported to Temple University Hospital.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the victim on the block and firing several shots.

He then flees the area on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and a beard. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, white t-shirt, faded jeans with white patches and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to called police at 215-686-3243/3244.

