PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Do you like pickles and Oreo cookies? What do you think about combining the two? Say hello to Pickle Oreo cookies.
The interesting treat is made by putting a thin slice of dill pickle in the middle of an Oreo, then covering the whole thing in chocolate.
You can get them at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, a chain of sweet stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The closest store from Philadelphia is in Stroudsburg, Monroe County.
A pack of three costs $9.
