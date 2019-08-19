WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 10 A.M. Until 8 P.M. Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Do you like pickles and Oreo cookies? What do you think about combining the two? Say hello to Pickle Oreo cookies.

The interesting treat is made by putting a thin slice of dill pickle in the middle of an Oreo, then covering the whole thing in chocolate.

You can get them at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, a chain of sweet stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Credit: CBS3

The closest store from Philadelphia is in Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

A pack of three costs $9.

