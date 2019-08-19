Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you have to drive the Schuylkill Expressway this week, you may want to find another route. Overnight construction could cause major traffic delays on Interstate 76.
The big closure effects the westbound side of the highway between 30th Street and the Vine Street Expressway.
Only one lane will be open starting at 9 p.m. every night this week.
At 11 p.m., the westbound lanes of the highway will be shut down before reopening in time for morning rush hour.
One lane will be open heading eastbound between the Vine Street Expressway and South Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night this week.
Crews have to close the lanes to demolish and paint part of the overhead viaducts.
