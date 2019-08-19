



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It turns out the First State is also one of the most unfriendly. Big 7 Travel company released a survey of the friendliest states in the U.S., and Delaware and New Jersey ranked in the bottom five.

Delaware came in at No. 48. Here’s what Big 7 Travel found:

“Delaware might be small – you can drive across the entire state in just 90 minutes, but that doesn’t exactly translate as neighbourly. Is it Delaware’s (possibly misjudged) reputation as boring what makes our readers think of it as unfriendly? Unfortunately it’s ranked as one of the least friendliest states in America.”

New Jersey wasn’t much better, coming in at 46th.

“The Jersey attitude can be perceived as just outright rudeness. And in this survey, it seems as though that’s definitely the case. New Jerseyans are known for their in-your-face personalities. But hey, at least the (probably unfriendly) station attendant will pump your gas for you.”

Fortunately, Pennsylvania ranked much higher on the list, coming in as the 18th friendliest state. Here’s Big 7’s findings:

“You might not instinctively think of cities such as Philadelphia or Pittsburgh as being friendly, but they really are. Citizens here are truly friendly – the slogan “You’ve Got a Friend in Pennsylvania” was created for a reason. Our readers ranked it highly in terms of helpfulness from strangers. Look lost? Chances are a good-natured local will help you out.”

To conduct the poll, Big 7 asked its social media audience of more than 1.5 million people to rank their friendliest states.

Minnesota, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming rounded out the top five.

New York was ranked the least friendly state, preceded by Arkansas, Delaware, Massachusetts and New Jersey.