Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A man charged with murdering his younger brother inside an Atlantic City casino has been extradited from Philadelphia. John Villante is accused of killing 32-year-old Joseph Villante in May.
Joseph’s body was found inside a hotel room at the Harrah’s Hotel and Casino.
‘The Most Amazing Person’: Wife Of Pilot Killed In Delaware Small Plane Crash Remembers Husband’s Selfless Spirit
An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries to his head.
John Villante is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.