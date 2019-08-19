WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 10 A.M. Until 8 P.M. Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Local, Local TV


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A man charged with murdering his younger brother inside an Atlantic City casino has been extradited from Philadelphia. John Villante is accused of killing 32-year-old Joseph Villante in May.

Joseph’s body was found inside a hotel room at the Harrah’s Hotel and Casino.

An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries to his head.

John Villante is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

