



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are way more birds in the nest than usual. The Eagles have welcomed the Baltimore Ravens to South Philadelphia for two days of joint practices, ahead of their Thursday night preseason game.

Monday gave both teams the chance to figure out what they need to work on before the regular season begins.

The Eagles have yet to use their first-string offense, so facing the Ravens’ impressive defense during joint practices may be the only preseason action they will see.

It is a good test since Baltimore allowed the fewest points in the NFL.

“It’s almost like a game day, very intense. Defenders don’t know my every move like our defense,” Eagles tight end Zach Ertz says. “I played against a lot of great players on their defense, like Earl Thomas and Tony Jefferson, two real good safeties. It’s a good test for me.”

Monday was also the chance for friends and teammates to catch up.

NJ natives Corey Clement and Anthony Averett best friends since 4th grade! #Eagles pic.twitter.com/SfKJnOMeKX — Lesley Van Arsdall (@LesleyCBS3) August 19, 2019

Eagles running back Corey Clement and Ravens defensive back Anthony Averett grew up a block away from each other in Woodbury, New Jersey, and have been best friends since the fourth grade.

“It’s pretty cool. But when the lights come on, everybody will be chirping, but it’s part of the nature, it’s part of the game,” Clement said. “We already know what style of defense they are and it should be a lot of fun going against him.”

The Eagles’ regular season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Washington Redskins.