PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles continue to make fans’ dreams come true this training camp. After two young fans went viral for meeting Carson Wentz and Nelson Agholor, the team helped another fan Monday.
The Eagles hosted veteran Dave Huffman, who was blinded while serving in Vietnam. Ever since, Huffman has relied on the voice of Merrill Reese — 94.1 WIP’s Eagles play-by-play announcer, to follow his Birds.
On Monday, the Eagles tweeted a heartwarming video of Huffman meeting Reese while holding the Lombardi Trophy.
Veteran Dave Huffman, who was blinded in Vietnam, has relied on Merrill Reese calling Eagles games for decades.
After receiving a letter from his son Keith, we gave Dave the surprise of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/LBvkhwZXMm
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 19, 2019
“It’s so great meeting you,” Huffman told Reese.
The Eagles are hosting the Baltimore Ravens for joint practices at the NovaCare Complex this week, ahead of Thursday night’s third preseason game.
